Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan : Congress leader Hardik Patel announces donation for Ram Temple construction

Uttar Pradesh : The family of Patidar leader and Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee working president Hardik Patel will contribute Rs 21,000 towards the construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

Patel, in a statement on the eve of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ (ground breaking) ceremony of the temple, said that he believes in God but is not a fundamentalist.

Patel, 26, is a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He had led the Patidar agitation in 2015, advocating the need for reservation for the economically backward class.

He said that his family believes in God and hence they have decided to contribute Rs 21,000 towards construction of the temple.

Patel hoped that with the construction of Ram temple, “Ram Rajya” will prevail in the entire country, including Gujarat. Elaborating on it, he said that by “Ram Rajya” he means prosperity of the farmers, jobs for the youth, security and safety for women, good education for children, development of villages and financial prosperity of the country.