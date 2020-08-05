Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan : “Ram is love, Ram is justice”,says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed Lord Ram as an epitome of “love, justice and compassion.”

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief said that Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values and can never appear in cruelty, hatred or injustice.

“Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is the manifestation of the highest human qualities. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts. Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred, Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty, Ram is justice, he can never appear in justice,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan of Ram temple in Ayodhya, paving way for the construction of the highly-anticipated shrine at the site where a large number of Hindu devotees believe Lord Ram was born.