‘Bad news for expats: Gulf country to dismiss 50% of expats working in this field

Giving a shock to expats, the Kuwait government has decided to dismiss 50% expats working in the governmental ministries. As per reports, expats working in non-technical fields will be dismissed first. In the next 3 months expats working for sub contractors, hired by governmental agencies will be dismissed. In 2018, around 50,000 expats working in governmental agencies were laid off.

The Kuwait government has decided to implement the Kuwaitisation policy more rigorously in various sectors. Kuwaitisation introduced in 2018, aims at shifting the workforce balance so that the majority of jobs are done by Kuwaitis, not expats.

Last week, the Ministry of Interior announced that it will begin reviewing expired residency permits of 70,000 expats that are stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 crisis. The process which is set to begin this week will determine who will be allowed to return to Kuwait.