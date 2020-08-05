Chinese company applies for for coronavirus vaccine trial

A Chinese drug manufacturing company named Synovac Biotech has applied for the third phase clinical trials of vaccine against Covid-19 in Bangladesh. As per reports, it will take at least six months for the Chinese company to administer the vaccine for the trials. The vaccine will be first administered to health workers aged 18-59.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd has claimed that its COVID-19 vaccine, called CoronaVac, will work. Sinovac has already received approval from the Chinese government authorities to conduct both Phase I and Phase II human clinical trials in China.