Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up to Rs. 55,000

The price of gold has surged to a new record high. In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 40,800 up by Rs. 520 per 8 gram. Price of one gram gold has reached at Rs. 5100 up by Rs. 65.

On Multi Commodity Exchange ( MCX), gold futures hit a new high of Rs. 55045 per 10 gram after it rose 0.9%. Silver futures edged 0.9% higher to Rs. 70,422 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices hit a new high by rising above the important US dollar 2,000 mark. Spot gold was up 0.2% at US dollar 2,022.42 per ounce after rising above US dollar 2,030 in early session. US gold futures rose 0.9% to US dollar 2,039. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.5% to US dollar 24.88 per ounce while platinum dropped 0.9% to US dollar 928.95.