HBD Kajol : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol, last seen in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, has turned a year older on Wednesday (August 5). Tinsel town celebs including Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra took to social media to wish the ‘My Name Is Khan’ actress on her 46th birthday. Needless to say, the cutest wish came from her hubby dearest Ajay Devgn. The ‘Singham’ actor shared a lovely photo with her wife along with a simple yet sweet caption.

Here are some unknown facts about the actress :

Kajol is a devotee of Shiva. She always wears an Om diamond studded ring.

Kajol’s mother Tanuja calls her Kads and used to term her a very mischievous kid.

Kajol who looks friendly is not the same as she looks. Kajol doesn’t like 99 out of 100 people.

Kajol is one of the 4 Bollywood stars alongside Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and Shahrukh Khan, whose miniature doll is in Harrods in Knightsbridge, London.

She considers her role in Gupt as the toughest role till date as she had to play a mean character.

The dusky actress’ favourite colour is white.

Kajol loves write poetry.

Kajol was the original choice for the role of Rani Mukherjee in Baabul.