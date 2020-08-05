‘Lord Shri Ram’s values are much needed in such dark times’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that the Lord Shri Ram’s values are much needed in such dark times. The Congress MP took to his Twitter to share his thought just ahead the Bhumi Pujan of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

“Lord ShriRam epitomises justice for all, righteous conduct, fairness&firmness in all dealings, moral rectitude &courage. These values are much needed in such dark times. If they spread throughout the land, Ram Rajya would not be an occasion for triumphalist bigotry. #JaiShriRam!”, Tharoor tweeted.