‘Situations do not last forever’: Warns All India Muslim Personal Law Board

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has warns that Situations do not last forever. The Law Board has issued a statement in which the board has said that ‘Babri Masjid’ will remain a mosque for them till eternity.

The Muslim Law Board has compared Ayodhya to to Turkey’s newly converted mosque ‘Hagia Sophia’, the Muslim Personal Board said and said that “Babri Masjid was and will always be a Masjid”. Hagia Sophia is a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul, Turkey that was forcefully converted into a mosque recently.

#BabriMasjid was and will always be a Masjid. #HagiaSophia is a great example for us. Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status. No need to be heartbroken. Situations don't last forever.#ItsPolitics pic.twitter.com/nTOig7Mjx6 — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) August 4, 2020

“It has always been our position that the Babri masjid was never built by demolishing any mandir or any Hindu place of worship. The Supreme Court has also affirmed our position in its November 2019 judgment,” said the statement.

“SC has also said that remnants found after the excavation carried out below the masjid site belonged to some 12th-century structure – that is 400 years before Babri Masjid was constructed,”it added.