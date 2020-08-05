Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends flat

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended flat. BSE Sensex has settled trading at 37,663.33 lower by 24.58 points or 0.07%. NSE Nifty had ended trading at 11,101.65 lower by 6.40 points or 0.06%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, Hindalco, Titan, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki .

The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank,Reliance, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Nestle India,UPL, HDFC Life, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tech Mahindra and Nestle .