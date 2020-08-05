Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : CBI to register FIR against Rhea Chakraborty,says Report

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to file an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources said. The case was transferred to the CBI earlier today when the Centre accepted a request by the Bihar government to do so.

“The centre has accepted the recommendation of the State Government to conduct a CBI inquiry into the case lodged by the father of self Sushant Singh Rajput in Patna. Thanks to the central government for this. It is expected that there will be better investigation and justice,” Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said in response to the development.

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra flat on June 14. While initial reports suggested that it was a case of suicide, the family has alleged that his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty abetted Rajput’s suicide.