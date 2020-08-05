‘Unilateral changes India made in Jammu and Kashmir is illegal and invalid’: China

China has expressed its discontent and opposition to India’s act of dismissing the Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. On the one-year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, China has said that “any unilateral change to the status quo” in Jammu and Kashmir is “illegal and invalid”.

“China follows closely the situation in the Kashmir region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. “Our position is consistent and clear. This issue is a dispute left over from history between Pakistan and India. That is an objective fact established by the U.N. Charter, U.N. Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India. Any unilateral change to the status quo is illegal and invalid”, said a statement issued by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“Any unilateral change to the status quo is illegal and invalid. This issue should be properly resolved peacefully through dialogue and consultations between the parties concerned,” Wang said.

Wang added that Pakistan and India are neighbours “…that cannot be moved away. Co-existence serves the fundamental interests of both and the common aspiration of the international community.”