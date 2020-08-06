Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: “It is a dream come true for me” ,says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru : On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said it was a dream come true for him to witness the moment and went nostalgic on Wednesday.

“It is a dream come true for me,” tweeted Yediyurappa.

Recalling the time he visited Ayodhya 28 years ago as a ‘kar sevak’, he expressed happiness at the historic movement which finally resulted in laying the foundation stone.

“From being a kar sevak in December 1992 Ramajanmabhoomi movement to living the moment witnessing the foundation being laid for a grand Sri Rama Mandira at Ayodhya by our Prime Minister,” he highlighted.

Despite the constant struggle and many sacrifices, Yediyurappa said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was committed to building the temple.

Though he tested Coronavirus positive and is receiving treatment in a hospital, that did not stop him from commemorating the occasion, as he reminisced by sharing some three-decade old photographs when he was a kar sevak at Ayodhya.

In the old pictures, a younger looking Yediyurappa was addressing a group of people at Ayodhya in white dress.

In one of the pictures he shared, the Babri Masjid could be seen in the background amid a sea of kar sevaks.

Karnataka is well connected to the Bhoomi Puja which took place on Wednesday with a priest, N.R. Vijayeendra Sharma, from the state’s northwestern town proposing the Wednesday muhurat (auspicious time) for the foundation stone laying ceremony and Modi also receiving an idol which came from the state.