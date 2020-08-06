Gujarat: 8 patients die as massive fire breaks out at hospital in Navrangpura

At least 8 patients lost their lives after a massive fire erupted at a hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. According to the details, the blaze was reported from Navrangpura’s Shrey Hospital. As many as 35 other patients were shifted to other hospitals following the fire incident at the hospital. The fire was reported at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura is a dedicated hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The reason of the fire was yet not known and investigations into the case are on.