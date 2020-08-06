India records 56,282 fresh Covid-19 cases and 904 deaths in last 24 hours!!

Coronavirus misinformation has become a key issue for doctors, journalists and politicians across the world. Politics in the time of pandemic has also put pressure on vaccine research.

Covid-19 continues to affect millions of people across the planet as hunt for a vaccine continues. Coronavirus misinformation spreading across the Internet has become a new challenge for doctors as well as journalists. The Trump campaign team was blocked by Twitter for tweeting misinformation related to coronavirus. US state department has also claimed that Russia is behind pushing a well-developed online operation to amplify conspiracy theories about the coronavirus.