“Jai Sri Ram”, says former Pakistani cricket player

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has made interesting remarks on the Ram Mandir land worship in Ayodhya. Kaneria responded via Twitter about Rama Mandir Bhoomi Puja. Danish Kaneria said he along with all Hindus in the world rejoiced when the Ram Mandir model was displayed in Times Square of New York.

He shared a photo of the Ram Mandir displayed in Time Square in New York and added the caption ‘Jai Shriram’. He said that the beauty of Lord Rama was hidden in his personality rather than in his name and that Lord Rama was a symbol of goodness, brotherhood, and unity.

Kaneria has been banned for a lifetime by the PCB(Pakistan Cricket Board) for match-fixing, however, the player alleges foul-play on part of PCB and accuses a part on his religious identity behind the action. Kaneria also had a relative, Anil Dalpat who played for Pakistan in the 1980s.

Kaneria’s safety in Pakistan is always a hot topic of debate in Indian media, and his fans in India are more worried after the social post.But the sports celebrity asserted that Hindus are safe in Pakistan contrary to popular belief.”Lord Ram teaches us Unity and brotherhood(in Pakistan)”, he tweeted