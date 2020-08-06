Jaipur Covid update:53 fresh Covid cases in a day,48 dead in one month

Rajasthan(Jaipur): 53 new positive cases were reported in Jaipur.With this the number of total infected in the city reached 6093. On a positive note, a total of 4202 people have also recovered from Corona. There are 1679 active cases left in the city of Jaipur. Meanwhile, the epicenter of Jaipur Covid-Ramganj is slowly returning to normalcy.

If we look at the data, in the last one month, a total of 2520 new Corona positive cases have been reported in Jaipur. At the same time, on July 6, there were a total of 3573 positive cases. At the same time, a total of 48 people have died since July 6. After which the total death toll has reached 212.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urged government staffs to play a motivating role in Plasma therapy treatment.115 critical Covid patients are undergoing Plasma therapy currently in Rajasthan. Gehlot also denied reports that there is a shortage of food grains in the state.

Patients and family members admitted to RUHS have complained of not getting food in time and poor food in the hospital. Some family members made the video viral, in which they are complaining that the food is very bad and they can become more ill consuming it.

CM Gehlot also congratulated both Government and non-government institutions in the state’s fight against Covid virus and assured them full support.” Rajasthan is at the forefront in India on the fight against Covid virus”, he said. He also reminded that the Covid battle may last longer than expected.

