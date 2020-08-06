Rafael Nadal pulls-out of US Open 2020,Call for Djokovic still on hold

The US Open 2020 will be dull this time as the ‘Trilogy in Tennis’-Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal will not be present in lush green grass courts. Following the record 20 time champion Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal today pulled-out of the Championship amid Covid pandemic.

The current champion Novak Djokovic has not returned the call yet, possibly still confused about whether to give the tournament a miss.

Roger Federer though has a different excuse for not attending the tournament as he has not recovered fully from knee surgery.