1353 recoveries reported in Oman

354 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Oman in the last 24 hours along with 1,353 recoveries. The Ministry of Health informed that in the newly diagnosed cases include 289 are Omanis and 62 are non-Omanis. 10 more deaths were also reported.

Thus the total number of cases has rised to 81,067. The recoveries has reached at 72,263. The death toll has reached at 502.