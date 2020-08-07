‘Prime Minister and Home minister made loud and boastful promises in Parliament last year’: CPM leader Sitaram Yechuri attacks PM and HM

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah. The CPM leader criticized the PM and HM on the abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

“PM and Home minister made loud and boastful promises in Parliament last year about bringing development and peace in Kashmir. What they have instead unleashed is misery, pain and suffering through draconian measures and maladministration”, Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

The first anniversary of abrogation Article 370 was on August 5. On 2019 August 5 that the union government has revoked the Article 370.