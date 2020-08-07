‘As a yogi, I will not go for a Mosque’s ground-breaking ceremony’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has made it clear that he will not attend the the ground-breaking ceremony of the mosque in Ayodhya as he is a Hindu Yogi. The BJP leader said this to an exclusive interview given to ABP News.

Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya was successfully completed yesterday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had been very actively participating in the preparations of the historic event and was also present when Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally performed the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony at Ayodhya.

In an interview after the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony, When ABP News asked Yogi Adityanath whether he would attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mosque whenever it is constructed in Ayodhya, the CM replied: ‘if you ask me as a chief minister I have no problem with any religion, sect or tradition but if you want me to reply to you as a Yogi… I will never go”. “Neither will anyone call me nor will I go to the mosque foundation laying programme”.

‘I have every right to express my faith. When politically motivated leaders wear skull-caps and attend Roza-Iftar, it is not secularism and even public knows it very well. Neither any one will call me nor will I go to the mosque foundation laying programme. The day I will be invited, secularism will be in danger”, he added.

“I do not want secularism to be under any kind of threat, so it is best that I keep doing my job quietly and let everyone, irrespective of caste and religion, benefit out of my work and our government schemes,” said the Yogi Adityanath.