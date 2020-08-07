Big fire at Ajman ‘Irani Market’,Trade centers burnt-down to ashes

The major fire breakout at the Ajman Irani market left many shops to dust. The fire erupted Wednesday evening and the climatic conditions in the gulf emirate aided to the fast spread of fire. The big mishap was avoided as most shops were closed due to the Covid restrictions.

There are more than 25 shops in the Irani market belonging to Keralites. Initial investigation reveals a short circuit from the welding machine might because of disaster.No casualties were reported from the site.

Fire tenders from Dubai, Sharjah, and Umm al Khwain also rushed to the aide of Ajman Fire brigade for putting out the giant flames.