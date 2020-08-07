Boycott China : Mood of the Nation survey results out

According to the MOTN survey, 91 per cent think banning Chinese apps and denying contracts to Chinese companies was the right decision, while seven said it was not. The survey had received 12,021 responses.

The survey, conducted across 19 states, also showed that 90 per cent of the 12,021 respondents were in favour of a ban on the China-made products in the country. Seven per cent were not in favour of it.

Amid the simmering border tensions with China, India had in June banned 59 applications of Chinese origin including TikTok, ShareIt, WeChat, UC Browser, Cam Scanner and Club Factory.

In less than a month after banning 59 apps, India again banned 47 Chinese apps that were operating as clones of the earlier banned applications.