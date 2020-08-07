For the first time in 3 months US tops 2000 covid-19 deaths in 24 hours!!!

The US has became the world’s first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 5,00,000, the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The country, which has seen a major resurgence in coronavirus since the end of June, added 2,060 deaths in one day as well as more than 58,000 new cases, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday).



In terms of fatalities, the US might soon overtake Italy where 18,848 COVID-19 deaths have happened so far. By Friday night, the US had 1,8679 recorded deaths, closely behind Italy. More than 16,000 people have died in Spain and over 13,000 in Germany, the university data said.

Trump has declared a national emergency, has notified major disaster declaration for almost all of the 50 States and more than 95 per cent of the 330 million population are under stay-at-home order.

The American economy is headed for a recession, experts say.

“A lot of that has to do with the aggressive strategy in saving so many lives. We’re saving so many lives compared to what it could have been,” he said.

“In New York, we’re seeing hospital admissions declining very substantially. And nationwide, the number of new cases per day is flattening substantially, suggesting that we are near the peak and our comprehensive strategy is working,” Trump said.

The last time the US recorded more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours was on May 7.