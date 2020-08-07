Indian nurses serving in UAE return with cherished memories of selfless service

The first batch of health care staff which India deployed to help UAE for its frontline fight against the Covid pandemic has returned. 88 nurses are there in the first batch who are now returning after a successful mission that offered them challenging moments and cheerful memories of selfless service.

All the 88 nurses are from the DM group’s Aster Medical center which acted cohesively with the Indian Consulate and the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.DM health care group is active in helping the authorities of both nations fortifying defense against the pandemic.

Sixty of them are ICU nurses, who were roped in from Aster hospitals in three Indian states to serve at various COVID-19 intensive care facilities in Dubai. While 37 of them will be locally absorbed by the group, the rest began returning in batches starting Thursday.