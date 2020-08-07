Karipur flight crash : Two including pilot killed

Kozhikode :Air India Express aircraft from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 onboard crashed after overshooting the runway and going into the valley after landing at Karipur Airport. Two people, including the pilot, have lost their lives so far.

Fire tenders and ambulances have been rushed to the spot. The mishap took place at about 7.10 pm and the aircraft broke into two parts. According to initial reports, the pilot of the aircraft- Deepak Vasant Sathe died in the mishap and the condition of the co-pilot is believed to be critical. The Cockpit and the front door of the flight were completely damaged.

Rajeev Jain, Additional DG Media, Civil Aviation Ministry said that no fire was reported at the time of landing. “There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots & 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on & passengers are being taken to hospital,” he said.

“Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) skidded during landing at Karipur Airport at around 7.45 pm today,” Kondotty Police told news agency ANI. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.