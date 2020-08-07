Kerala Rains : PM Modi announces ex-gratia for families of those killed in Idukki landslide

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his grief over the loss of lives due to the massive landslides in Rajamalai, Idukki.

He also wished speedy recovery for the injured people.

PM Modi tweeted, “Pained by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. NDRF and the administration are working on the ground, providing assistance to the affected.”

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2020

At the same time, Prime Minister’s Office announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those deceased and Rs 50,000 each to injured victims.

“Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide,” said PMO.