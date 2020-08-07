National Handloom Day: Bollywood celebs urge people to be “vocal for local”!!!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut may not be formally on any social media platform however her workforce is kind of an avid consumer of the medium. On the event of National Handloom day (August 7), the ‘Manikarnika’ actress who occurs to an ardent supporter of weavers and handloom had one thing fascinating to share through her Team.



Kangana’s Team took to Twitter and wrote: Most of us have greater than we will eat, Fashion business has turn out to be one of the vital damaging industries for the environment, new challenges call for new resolves, lets promote our personal Indian natural material industries and protect the planet .



The actress has all the time spoken about her love for ethics and Indian outfits and design. Also, she has been noticed carrying handloom assortment sarees on a number of events.