‘Now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque’: All India Imam Association leader makes provocative statement

A provocative statement by the President of All India Imam Association, Maulana Sajid Rashidi has ignited controversy. The leader of Muslim clerics has said that The Ram Temple in Ayodhya may be demolished to build mosque again. Maulana Sajid Rashidi said this one day after the Prime Minister laid stone to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as per the verdict of Supreme Court.

“Islam says a mosque structure will always be a mosque. It can’t be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and always will be a mosque. Mosque wasn’t built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build a mosque,” said Sajid Rashidi.

The Islamic cleric also said that Prime Minister Modi has ‘violated the constitution’ by visiting Ayodhya temple event. He went on to claim that the land in which the temple is being built belonged to the disputed structure, which according to him was demolished by forces similar to German dictator Adolf Hitler’s forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, the eve of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had issued a threat against the construction of Ram Mandir by asserting to undo the alleged ‘injustice’ that was meted out to them by the country’s judiciary in the Ram Mandir case. The Islamic body also said that the demolished disputed structure will remain a mosque for them till eternity.