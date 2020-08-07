Popular actress commits suicide

Anupama Pathak, the popular Bhojpuri film actress allegedly committed suicide. The actress was found hanging at her rented flat in Mumbai’s Dahisar suburb. Police has found a suicide note from her residence.

Pathak hailed from Patna and had shifted to Mumbai to work in Bhojpuri films and TV shows. She had shared a Facebook video that she was cheated and unable to trust anyone.

“If you confide to someone that you are going through some problems and feel suicidal, that person, no matter how good a friend he or she is, will immediately ask you to keep them away from your problems so that they don’t get into trouble after you die. Also people will make fun of you and disrespect you in front of others. So never share your problems with anyone and never consider anyone your friend,” Anupama said in her Facebook live video.