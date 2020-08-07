Samsung introduces improved ‘sensational’ S Pen with Note 20 and Tab S7

Most of us are familiar with Samsung’s S pen which opened new frontiers of smartphone creativity productivity with its enhanced features of handwriting recognition, air gestures, and the remote-control capability which was added from Note 9 onwards. Just as we thought the Samsung may stop by adding a remote to the stylus, they packed new upgrades to the S pen which will make us wonder if ‘S’ stands for Sensational for Koreans.

The enhancement features to the new S pen are such that Samsung Note 20 should not be called a note without the accompanying pen. Firstly, Samsung reduced the S Pen’s latency by 40%. This means that the display’s responsiveness to note-taking input will be speedier. Secondly, on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung claims the S Pen’s response time plummeted from 42 milliseconds to 9 ms, which is crazy. Lastly, Samsung’s made improvements to the Note series’ air-gesture capabilities. With just a flick of your wrist, you can return to the Note 20’s home screen, access recent apps, take screenshots, and more — all without having to touch the display. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will set you back 75,000 INR while its Ultra version will cost you 98,000 INR.

The new improved S pen will also work with the Galaxy tab S7, which makes it a worthy competitor for Apple iPad Pro. The new S pen is sure to make the Apple pencil feel puny in design works. The S pen is also thicker than the Apple pencil for a more comfortable hold. The Tab S7 also comes with a detachable full-sized keyboard as an accessory. The leather made Keyboard is complete with a large touchpad together with entering and shift keys. The Tab S7 will cost 47,800 Indian rupees approximately while its bigger version will cost 63,700 INR.

Feature to connect to your PC wirelessly with the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7:

Lining up with the Microsofts Continuum project -which got scrapped with the death of the Nokia Lumia series, Samsung developed the Samsung Dex. With Samsung DeX, you can display your smartphone and tablet’s apps on a larger screen, such as your laptop or PC. Previous-gen devices that support Samsung DeX require an HDMI adapter, but with the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 lineup, you can now wirelessly connect to larger displays.

You can also connect the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 to Miracast TVs. Miracast is a useful feature that allows you to connect your smartphone, tablet, and other devices without the dangling HDMI cables.