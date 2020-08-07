‘Setback to China’: After India, US to impose ban on Chinese Apps: Trump signs executive order

Giving a setback to China, the US government has decided to impose Chinese apps including TikTok. The US president has signed the executive order for this.

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday sweeping bans on US transactions with China’s ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, operator of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days, in a major escalation of tensions with Beijing. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump has issued executive orders, preventing US transactions with Chinese companies such as Tencent and ByteDance after 45 days.

BREAKING: President Trump just issued an executive order "on Addressing the Threat Posed by TikTok." It takes effect in 45 days, prohibits "any transaction" with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, and will almost certainly face legal challenges. pic.twitter.com/Ma9XOfYgOB — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) August 7, 2020

“TikTok automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users, including Internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories”, the order said.

The executive orders basically means that TikTok cannot operate in the US after 45 days unless it is sold to an American Company within that period.

Tiktok, the hugely popular video-sharing app, has come under fire from US lawmakers and the administration over national security concerning data collection. There are 100 million TikTok users in the United States .

Trump issued the orders under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law that grants the administration sweeping power to bar US firms or citizens from trading or conducting financial transactions with sanctioned parties.