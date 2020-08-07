Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends flat

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex ended in loss and NSE Nifty has settled trading marginally higher.

The Sensex ended 15 points higher at 38,040 and Nifty advanced 14 points to close at 11,214.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher.The overall market breadth was positive as 1,661 shares closed higher while 1,042 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Britannia Industries, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and GAIL India.

The top losers in the market were Titan, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Oil, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, UltraTech Cement and TCS,