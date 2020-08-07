‘We are Hindus and we should go back to Hinduism’: 50 Muslim families convert to Hinduism on day of Bhumi pujan

At least 50 Muslim families had embraced Hinduism on August 5, on the eve of Ayodhya Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan. Almost 250 Muslims from 50 families had converted to Hinduism in Motisara village of Payala Kalla Panchayat Samiti of Barmer city, in Rajasthan by wearing the sacred thread after Vedic rituals.

“Muslims had frightened our ancestors and forcefully converted them to Islam. But we belong to Hinduism. That is why Muslims keep a distance from us. After getting the information of history we saw that we are Hindus and we should go back to Hinduism. Our customs are related to the entire Hindu religion,” one of the family members said.

The family members asserted that they have not been forced and that they have converted out of free will. The members of these Muslim families asserted that they originally belonged to the Kanchan Dhadhi caste. They were following Hindu customs for the past several years. They celebrate Hindu festivals every year at their residences.