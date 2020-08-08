Serum Institute strikes deal to supply Covid vaccine to 3rd world countries

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has struck a deal with Bill and Melinda Gates foundation to supply 100 million vials of a potent vaccine The Vaccine alliance organization, Gavi also forms part of the trivalent deal. The Gates foundation has been vocal against the monopoly of the Covid vaccine and were staunch advocates for distributing the Covid vaccine without any bias for the betterment of humanity. Taking this into account there is a fair chance for the vaccine which is not explicitly mentioned in the deal to be a Covid vaccine.

Priced at $3(approx:250 INR) a dose, the vaccines will be made available in 92 countries, including India. These are those included in Gavi’s Covax Advance Market Commitment (AMC).

The Indian vaccine manufacturing center with its headquarters in Pune also has made a collaboration with Oxford-AstraZeneca for its candidate AZD1222, which is under advanced stages of the clinical trial. SII will supply 1 billion doses to AstraZeneca, which has already committed to 2 billion doses of AZD1222.