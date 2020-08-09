After Beirut explosion , Ammonium nitrate stored in Chennai to be moved out soon!!!

Post the Beirut explosion, 740 tons of ammonium nitrate stored at a container freight station in Chennai hogged headlines.It was stored in various containers since 2015 after being seized by authorities from a firm in Tamil Nadu. Authorities found 37 containers with 20 tonne of the explosive chemical which was stored at the station.

According to a report by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) the Container freight station is just 700 metres away from a residential area, where 7,000 people live.

The process comes after a Hyderabad based company, through e-auction, procured 200 tonnes of the explosive chemical.It is set to move out to Hyderabad via road, sources said.

According to sources, PESO officers and police are at Sattva Container Freight Station supervising the loading of ammonium nitrate at CFS in Chennai.