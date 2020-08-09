Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the party has to find a new full-term president to change the mindset that it is “rudderless”.

Shri.Tharoor advised that, the party should expedite process of finding full-term president to arrest perception of being rudderless and maintain stability.

He also said that it is not fair to be expecting Smt.Sonia Gandhi to carry interim chief’s burden hesitantly.His comments come ahead of her one year completion as interim chief on August 10.



Sri.Tharoor added that,he firmly believe ,we should be clear about our leadership going forward and welcomed Sonia ji’s appointment as interim chief last year.He also said that it is unreasonable for her to carry this difficult concern uncertainly.



While Sonia Gandhi is not keen to continue in the post, Rahul Gandhi has not shown any inclination to take up the responsibility. The MP added that Rahul Gandhi has done an excellent job in holding the present government responsible for its actions and failures.

“I strongly believe that Rahul Gandhi has the “mettle, capability and aptitude to once again lead the party”,but if he does not wish to take up the line of duty, the party must “take action” to consider a new chief’, said Mr.Tharoor.

By expert opinion, the demand for Rahul Gandhi’s tyranny to Congress president once again bring out the information that the party does not want to take the hard path of holding elections and finding a new leader from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family.