Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Dulquer Salman to Prithviraj ,Celebs Share Heartfelt Wishes!!!

Heartfelt wishes have been pouring in on social media from fans across borders. Apart from fans and admirers, family members and close colleagues from the industry also sent warm greetings to Fahadh fondly called as Shanu by his dear ones. Fahadh Faasil turned 38 today.

The first and the most endearing wish came in from Fahadh’s better-half, Nazriya Nazim who took to social media to wish him. She shared a beautiful post dedicated to her husband which screams of love.

Sharing two photos along with a lengthy note Nazriya said, “I thank Allah everyday that u were born.u have all my heart. I never knew we were going to be such great friends. To the kindest man I know. To MY MAN ….I love u more than life itself !!(sic.)”

One of the first few to wish Fahadh was Prithviraj Sukumaran who posted a group photo featuring himself with Fahadh, Nazriya and Supriya Menon. He wished him saying, “Happy birthday Shanu! #FahadFaazil (sic).”

“Happiest birthday Shanu ! For some reason none of us seem to take pics together when we hang out. It’s been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto. As always we root for you and love Nachu and you like family. Hope this is as special a birthday as can be amidst all that is going on. #happybirthday #friendslikefamily #chuddybuddies #whatajourneysofar,” wrote Dulquer Salmaan.