Karipur plane crash: Bodies of pilots of ill-fated IX 1344 handed over to family

The bodies of pilot Vasanth Kumar Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar Sharma were handed over to their families on Saturday. The bodies were kept in the morgue of the MIMS medical mission hospital at Kozhikode.

“The bodies have been handed over to their families who came with AIE officials around 5 pm and as I understand they have moved to Cochin for onward journey to their respective destinations,” Malappuram district Collector Gopalakrishnan, who coordinated the rescue operations, said.

The Air India Express flight IX 1344 crash last night, left 18 onboard dead and 172 injured, some seriously.