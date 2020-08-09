Mahinda Rajapaksa took oath as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Former President of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa took oath as the Prime Minister of the island nation. Mahinda Rajapaksa, the leader of the Sri Lanka People’s Party (SLPP) was sworn in as the Prime Minister ) of Sri Lanka for the fourth time.

Mahinda Rajapaksa secured over 5,00,000 individual preference votes in the recently held ninth general elections. This is the highest ever tally of preference votes recorded in the island nation’s history.

SLPP registered a landslide victory in the elections, by winning 145 constituencies alone, and 150 along with its allies. Thus, it managed to register a two-thirds majority in the 225-member Sri Lankan Parliament.