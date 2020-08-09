Man arrested after video shows him beating son tied upside down: Video

In a shocking incident a man has been arrested by police for beating his young son tied upside down. The police took action after the disturbing video of the inhuman act become viral on social media.

The shocking incident took place on Friday evening in Maveli village of Jagner area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. In the 52-second long video, who is in a intoxicated situation can be seen tying his son upside down and trashing him mercilessly.

#ViralVideo | Agra: Video of a father brutally beating his son goes viral. The child can be seen hanging upside down while the father hits him.

(Disclaimer: Graphic Content) pic.twitter.com/U28cd9SDJs — Mojo Story (@themojo_in) August 8, 2020

As per police, the man had recently fought with his wife, post which she deserted him and went to her sister’s house.He thrashed his elder child after he this.

Police has took case under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).