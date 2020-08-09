Rhea Chakraborty’s call records with Mahesh Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in last one year revealed!!!!

The SSR case is has intensified. The CBI and ED have entered the probe, and now, everyone hopes that the truth will come out.



As per Rhea Chakraborty’s call record details, in the past one year, Rhea Chakraborty spoke to Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others on multiple occasions.Since the demise, there is a lot of questions that have been thrown on the Mumbai cops on how they tried to cover up the case and left many loopholes in the case.

Apart from all this, the latest development in the case reveals the actress’ call records details of over one year and it is revealed that she was in regular touch with her family, Bollywood personalities like Mahesh Bhatt and also, Aditya Roy Kapur, as claimed by officials on Friday.



Reportedly, Rhea spoke to her father Indrajeet Chakraborty 1,192 times, her brother 1,069 times. On the other hand, she spoke to her mentor and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt 16 times out of which 7 were incoming, 23 times to Aditya Roy Kapur and 22 times with talent manager Uday Singh Gauri.

However, she spoke only 145 times with Sushant and four times with his sister Rani and at least 287 times with his house manager Samuel Miranda.