22 Villagers Including Women Arrested for nabbing cops!!!

22 persons including 15 women of Redhua village were arrested by Gop Police on charges of detention of a police team on August 6.



Ten policemen including two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) of Gop police station had gone to Redhua village under Mahalapada panchayat to conduct a raid in the village to nab a person accused of burglary. The villagers allegedly detained the police party for over 6 hours. They were rescued on August 7.

The policemen were rescued after Nimapara Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pradip Kumar Dalei accompanied by Inspector In-Charges (IICs) of Konark, Nimapada, Kakatpur police stations along with a platoon of policemen reached the spot, reports said.