”Ankitha’s affair with sushant singh”;- Shiv Sena now wants their breakup to be probed!!!

Bollywood actor,Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14. HE was reportedly suffering from depression and committed suicide at his residence. Several people, including his family members, fans and some noted Bollywood actors, have alleged foul play in Sushant’s death. However, following a nation-wide demand and FIR by the late actor’s father, the case has been handed over to the CBI on request from the Bihar government.

In an editorial published in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the ruling party of Maharashtra has demanded that Ankita Lokhande’s break up with Sushant Singh Rajput should be probed.Amid questions over Maharashtra government’s handling of the case, the Shiv Sena has said that the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is “clearly” a suicide and added that while Ankita Lokhande left the actor, Rhea Chakraborty stayed till the time of his demise.



The CBI has also registered a case against Rhea on several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the abetment of suicide. Shiv Sena said that Ankita has opined about Rhea – the live-in partner of Sushant. Rhea is accused of cheating and harassing Sushant Singh Rajput and driving him to suicide. The Sena has also raised questions about the relationship between Rajput and his father, who lodged FIR against Rhea.