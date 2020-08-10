”Dead woman” Found Alive Week After Burial in India !!!

In another botched up investigation by UP police, a woman whose father and two brothers were arrested for murdering her, found to be alive in Amroha. Police had claimed that she was murdered in “honour killing” and her body was dumped in the river Ganga. This is a second such case of UP in past one week where police arrested the persons in allegations of crime which they never committed.

A woman’s father, brother and a cousin were arrested for her murder but she was found to be alive after one and a half years in Amroha.



The new case happened in a village which comes under the Adampur police station area of Amroha district.

But two days ago, the woman was spotted alive in the same village. The villagers informed the local police and subsequently, a raid was conducted where she was found staying with her husband, with whom she had eloped in the month of February. Police said then she was minor and became pregnant that’s why she eloped with her boyfriend. Then both got married and now they have a child also. She was staying happily, with him and her child.

Initially, the couple stayed in Delhi but recently shifted to the same village.

The role of other team members has been scanned as well. It is suspected the then team led by inspector Ashok Sharma had forced the woman’s father and brothers to confessed to their crime.

Sharma is now posted with Court Security Unit of UP police. Further probe is on in the case.

In a similar kind of case which was reported from Bulandshahr where police had arrested a woman’s husband and in-laws for her murder. The police had identified the body recovered in a suitcase in Ghaziabad but a week after the woman found to be alive in Aligarh.