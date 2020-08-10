Flood-like situation continues in Kerala ;Death toll in Idukki landslide mounts to 43!!!

As Kerala has been receiving incessant rainfall for past many weeks, flood-like situation continues to prevail in low-lying areas of Kuttanad taluk in Alappuzha.

The death toll in Idukki landslide tragedy rose to 43, even as a flood-like situation continued in parts of Kerala. In low-lying areas of Kuttanad Taluk in Alappuzha, heavy rains compelled the administration to shift people to temporary relief camps. Over 30 relief camps have been set up by the district administration and people were being shifted in lorries and tractors.

On Sunday, Kasaragod District Collector (DC) Dr D Sajith Babu had said that the district is all set to face any flood-related issues that may arise.

“Heavy rain alert has been issued for the next three days. We request all departments to engage in relief work.People are requested to avoid unnecessary travel by road as trees are being uprooted. A new control room has opened in Kanjangad to coordinate actions,” he added.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Idukki landslide has surged to 43 with the recovery of 17 bodies including a six-month-old baby, on Sunday.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of the deceased. PM Modi has also announced assistance of Rs two lakh each for the family members of the deceased from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).