Google Earth user spots ‘400 feet’ Ice ship in the coast of Antarctica….Watch video footage here!!!!

A Google Earth user has spotted a bizarre ice structure positioned on an iceberg about 100 miles (161 km) from the coast of Antarctica, south of New Zealand.

Dubbed the ‘400ft ice ship’ and subsequently shared in a YouTube video by user MrMBB333, who describes himself as an Earth Watchman, the mass seems to bear an uncannily resemble the outline of a cruise liner, complete with windows and funnels.

The video, whose authenticity cannot be verified, starts out by zooming in on a large chunk of ice rising above the white landscape.

After it switches to the 3D view, the shape calls to mind images of a vessel of some sort.

Earlier in the video, another patch of ice is claimed to show evidence of what are suggested as walls, entryways and vehicle parking.

This strange footage had netizens fired up and spouting all manners of possible theories to explain the phenomenon.A string of conspiracy theories suggested there was something hidden there, and suggesting much more attention needs to be given to the frozen continent.

Explanations ranged from a secret Nazi base or forgotten ship, to evidence of aliens and traces of ancient civilisations.Still others suggested it might be a secret vessel that has been hidden away until the time comes to whisk the ‘elite’ of this world away to a safe haven in the event of a global disaster.