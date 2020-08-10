Sunni Waqf board decided to build ‘Babri hospital’ at Ayodhya ? ; Here’s the truth behind the viral images

Ayodhya : A photo of a blueprint of a hospital is falsely going viral on social media with the claim that it shows the ‘Babri Hospital’ that the Sunni Waqf Board is planning to build on the five-acre plot given to it to build a mosque in lieu of the land that the Babri Masjid stood on and that Dr Kafeel Khan will head this.

After fact-checking the image, it turned out that the claim is false and the schema is actually that of the University of Virginia Hospital at Charlottesville, Virginia, United States, and the signboard saying “Babri Hospital” has been edited into the image.

The image widely shared on Facebook and circulation started in the backdrop of the foundation stone laying ceremony at Ram Janmbhoomi site.

The image also contains two more signs saying “Dept. Of Cancer” and “Dept. Of Corona”. While this initially suggested that the photo may have started off satire, the comments and the captions revealed that people sharing the photo fell for the false caption.