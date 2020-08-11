“A new life’s begun,” Ankita Lokhande reveals a good news!!!

TV actress Ankita Lokhande shared a picture with two new members of her household.

On Monday, the actress posted an image on her Instagram profile, wherein she may be seen flashing the brightest of gleam as she poses with the twins.

Ankita did not reveal the parents details, but she tagged her boyfriend Vicky Jain, Abhishek Srivastva, Varsha Jain, Reshu Jain within the publish. An excited Ankita Lokhande, wrote in her caption: “Our family rejoices – a new life’s begun. Our circle is richer with the birth of these twins. Welcome Abeer and Abeera.” The feedback part was flooded with congratulatory messages for the actress.

Ankita is reportedly dating Vicky Jain, who frequently makes appearances on her Instagram profile. In an interview , she said, “He is a very nice guy. He is a businessman from Bilaspur. Yes, I am in love and you will get to know about it when the time is right.”