Breaking News: Former President’s health worsens, continues to be on ventilator support!!!

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health has not shown any improvement and it continues to remain critical the hospital said in a health bulletin, according to the latest update by the Army Hospital in Delhi.

“The former President who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support,” Reports said.

Mukherjee had undergone brain surgery on Monday and put on the ventilator. Prior to the surgery to remove a clot from his brain, the former President had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Shri.Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army’s R&R hospital in a critical condition on Monday. Medical examination of Pranab Mukherjee revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post-surgery, Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical; he is on ventilator support,” the hospital said in a health bulletin.

Earlier on Monday, the former President himself announced the news of his coronavirus positive test and a hospital visit for a “separate procedure” on Twitter. Mukherjee had also asked those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested for Covid-19.