Country to launch world’s first Covid-19 vaccine on tomorrow:Know the details

World’s first Covid- 19 vaccine will be registered by Russia on tomorrow. The vaccine is developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry and will be registered on 12 August.This was announced by Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev.

Earlier, Russia has announced that it will launch a mass vaccination in the country in October. On 1 August, Health Minister Murashko said that Russian plans on starting a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus in October. The vaccine will be first given to doctors and teachers. The vaccine will also be ‘free of charge’ and the cost will be taken from the country’s budget.

“We plan wider vaccination for October because we need to launch a new system of treatment gradually,” Murashko said .

Clinical trials of the vaccine began on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All of the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.